Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’

Shahabuddin, 23, was shot dead during a police raid in Mariner’s Road of Firingibazar. Before that, his associate Shyamol Dey was arrested.

The two were accused of raping a madrasa girl in a moving vehicle, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mehedi Hasan.

She was headed to class on Sunday when a private car stopped her at Jamalkhan Mor. Shahabuddin, who was in the car, asked her for directions to Rima Community Centre.

After the victim told him which way it was, Shahabuddin asked that she get on the car and help him find it.

“The car then drove past the area. The men raped her at gunpoint. The two got her phone number and pretended to film her rape. They threatened the girl and told her to stay in touch.”

The police began searching for the suspects after receiving a complaint from the girl. She identified Shyamol after he was caught, said the deputy police commissioner.

Police then moved to catch Shahabuddin, who resisted arrest by shooting at the law enforcers. In the course of the gunbattle, Shahabuddin was killed.

‘A CAR GANG’

Police had prior reports of a gang of drivers committing sexual assaults. The complaint received on Monday was of the same kind, he said.

Shahabuddin moved to the port city from his village in Kutubdia’s Koyar Beel. He lived in a Hanchuni Baaper Colony in Maijjartak.

He worked as chauffeur for a bank official and Shyamol drove a doctor’s car for a living, said Kotwali Police Inspector Md Kamruzzaman.

The madrasa girl was raped in the car Shyamol drove.

When the girl saw the car reaching Rima Community Centre, she asked the men to drop her off. But they instead drove towards Sarson Road.

“Shyamol was driving the car at first. Shahbuddin, after raping the victim, switched to the driver’s seat and Shyamol moved behind to rape her. They switched seats without getting out of the car. They finally dropped the girl off in front of Goni Bakery,” said Kamruzzaman.

Shahabuddin started to call the victim to meet him the next morning. He threatened to release the rape video if she refused to see him.

The victim then filed a complaint. Police asked her to call him to Didar Market.

“We asked her to stand there and we set up the trap. Shahabuddin showed up in there with another of his associates. When the girl got closer to the car, they dragged her in and sped off towards Chakbazar.”

“Police began a chase and set alerts to other personnel over radio. Police setup barricades to stop the car. The car was moving through various locations and stopped at Laldighi field, where Shahabuddin got out of the car and ran into the Hawker’s Market.

Police then seized the car and rescued the victim, he said.

The car used to rape the victim was found after Shyamol was arrested from DC Road at Chawkbazar.

“Shyamol told us, Shahabuddin called him and asked him to come to Jamalkhan. He had just dropped off the car owner’s son at a college. When Shyamol reached, he saw Shahabuddin already there.”

The other associate that came with Shahabuddin was also called Shahabuddin, said the police officer. “We have his address. We’re working to catch him.”