Rape suspect killed in 'shootout' with police in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 11:04 AM BdST
A man suspected of raping a madrasa student in Chattogram has been killed in an alleged shootout with police.
Another man was arrested after the incident at Mariner’s Road in Firingibazar on Monday night, said Kotwali Police OC Md Mohsin.
The deceased suspect Shahabuddin and arrestee Shyamol Dey worked as drivers.
On Jan 27, police received a complaint about a gang that abducted a madrasa student and raped her at gunpoint.
“They tried to abduct her again last night. Police found out about this and seized a vehicle, but the suspects managed to flee,” said the police officer.
Police then raided Chakbazar and arrested Shyamol. Based on what he divulged during questioning, a police team prepared to raid Firingibazar to catch Shahabuddin.
“When police tried to arrest him at Mariner’s Road, Shahbuddin started shooting at the police. Police then fired back. Shahabuddin was later found shot and lying dead on the ground,” said OC Mohsin.
Three police personnel were injured in the operation, he added. Firearms and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the site of the shooting.
