New parliament convenes for first time on Wednesday
The first session of the new parliament will begin at 3pm in Wednesday.
President Md Abdul Hamid has summoned parliament on Jan 9. The last session of the 10th parliament ended on Jan 28.
As per the rules, the president will first address the session and the MPs will deliberate on his speech throughout the session. A new speaker and deputy speaker will be elected during the first session. They will be sworn in by the president.
The Awami League has returned to power for the third consecutive term, securing 257 of the 299 seats where voting for the general election was held on Dec 30.
The Grand Alliance, the coalition headed by the ruling party, secured an absolute majority with 288 seats. They took oath on Jan 3. The BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front bagged only eight seats.
The Jatiya Party has already announced that its Chairman HM Ershad will be the leader of the official opposition in parliament while his brother and party co-chairman GM Quader deputy leader of the official opposition.
On Jan 7, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina along with her 46 cabinet members took oath following her party’s landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election.
The Jatiya Oikya Front MPs did not take the oath of office as they rejected the polls alleging ‘irregularities’. Rather, it announced to form a human chain in protest during the first session of the parliament.
