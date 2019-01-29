Jatiya Oikya Front chief Kamal Hossain returns from Singapore
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 03:40 PM BdST
Jatiya Oikya Front chief Kamal Hossain has returned to Dhaka following a health screening in Singapore.
He was on a Thai Airways flight that landed in Dhaka at 12.30 pm Tuesday.
The 81-year-old was accompanied by wife Hamida Hossain, said Jahangir Alam Mintu, coordinator of the media wing in the Oikya Front.
Hossain went to Singapore on Jan 19 for a health screening and received treatment in Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
The BNP contested 11th national election, forming the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, led by Gono Forum chief Kamal Hossain. But it faced a major defeat amid allegations of vote rigging and other irregularities.
The Oikya Front is likely to hold a citizen dialogue on Feb 6 to push for its demand of a fresh election under a 'non-partisan' government.
