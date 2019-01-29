High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment

It published the full verdict on appeals in the case on the Supreme Court website on Monday.

In the special court verdict on Feb 8 last year, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman jailed Khaleda for five years and her son Tarique Rahman and four others for 10 years.

Khaleda’s lawyers had petitioned for her acquittal in an appeal, while the Anti-Corruption Commission called for her sentence to be extended to a life term in prison.

The state argued in favour of upholding the five-year prison sentence handed down by the trial court.

Dismissing all the appeals, the bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Oct 30 last year said Khaleda must serve 10 years like the others.

“Today, corruption which includes financial crime also in our country not only poses a grave danger to the concept of good governance, it also threatens the very foundation of the democracy, social justice and the Rule of Law,” the judges said in the full verdict.

“It is beyond controversy that where corruption begins all rights end. Corruption devalues human rights, chokes development and undermines justice, liberty, equality, fraternity which are the core values of our constitution. Thus, the duty of the court is to work in such a manner to strengthen the fight against corruption,” they said.

“Therefore, there is no scope to take a lenient view in awarding punishment to an accused against whom charge has been proved considering his/her social and/or political position,” they said about the former prime minister.

The special court judge considered her age and health in setting the five-year jail term.

“Taking the above facts into account we consider it appropriate that justice would be met if the maximum sentence prescribed in section 409 of the Penal Code is awarded to Begum Zia so that the persons enjoying the highest position in any organ or any public office of the State thinks twice to go ahead with such criminal design in coming days,” the High Court said.

“Section 409 of the Penal Code prescribed punishment with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years with fine. In the instant case since the learned Special Judge awarded sentence to the other convicts for 10 years rigorous imprisonment with fine, we are of view that it would be legal, proper and just to award the same sentence to Begum Zia,” it added.