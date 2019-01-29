High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 05:16 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 05:16 AM BdST
The High Court “considers it appropriate that justice would be met” if Khaleda Zia’s jail term for corruption in Zia Orphanage Trust is raised to 10 years.
It published the full verdict on appeals in the case on the Supreme Court website on Monday.
In the special court verdict on Feb 8 last year, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman jailed Khaleda for five years and her son Tarique Rahman and four others for 10 years.
Khaleda’s lawyers had petitioned for her acquittal in an appeal, while the Anti-Corruption Commission called for her sentence to be extended to a life term in prison.
The state argued in favour of upholding the five-year prison sentence handed down by the trial court.
Dismissing all the appeals, the bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Oct 30 last year said Khaleda must serve 10 years like the others.
“Today, corruption which includes financial crime also in our country not only poses a grave danger to the concept of good governance, it also threatens the very foundation of the democracy, social justice and the Rule of Law,” the judges said in the full verdict.
“It is beyond controversy that where corruption begins all rights end. Corruption devalues human rights, chokes development and undermines justice, liberty, equality, fraternity which are the core values of our constitution. Thus, the duty of the court is to work in such a manner to strengthen the fight against corruption,” they said.
“Therefore, there is no scope to take a lenient view in awarding punishment to an accused against whom charge has been proved considering his/her social and/or political position,” they said about the former prime minister.
The special court judge considered her age and health in setting the five-year jail term.
“Taking the above facts into account we consider it appropriate that justice would be met if the maximum sentence prescribed in section 409 of the Penal Code is awarded to Begum Zia so that the persons enjoying the highest position in any organ or any public office of the State thinks twice to go ahead with such criminal design in coming days,” the High Court said.
“Section 409 of the Penal Code prescribed punishment with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years with fine. In the instant case since the learned Special Judge awarded sentence to the other convicts for 10 years rigorous imprisonment with fine, we are of view that it would be legal, proper and just to award the same sentence to Begum Zia,” it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment
- Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- Hasina hosts Ganabhaban tea party for foreign diplomats
- Two Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 800,000
- Sentenced to jail for 2004 grenade attack, two former police officers surrender
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man
- Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC