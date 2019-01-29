High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance

Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das passed the order for the chief of Motijheel Police Station on Tuesday to arrest the banker.

Shafiqul was summoned to the court for defying a High Court order to release a customer’s fixed deposit.

Advocate ABM Altaf Hossain and Shuvrojit Banerjee represented the complainant, as Habibul Islam Bhuiyan was the legal counsel for the Jamuna Bank MD. Advocate Shamim Khaled Ahmed represented Bangladesh Bank.

“Jamuna Bank MD was supposed to appear in court today in person but he sent over his legal counsels saying he went abroad and also asked for more time,” Altaf told bdnews24.com.

“We raised our objection as we feel this is a cunning move. We’re not sure if he really has travelled abroad as he never submitted any travel-related document to the court. The court has given a conditional order that he has to appear in court on the 12th of the next month. Otherwise, the Motijheel police OC will arrest him; a warrant has been issued.”

The hearing of the contempt of court ruling against Shafiqul is likely to be held on the same day.

Talebur Noor, an onion trader, opened a fixed deposit of Tk 5.1 million with a five-year maturity with the Nawabpur branch of Jamuna Bank in 2005.

Another person, AIM Hasanul Mujib, imported 2000 tonnes of onions from Turkey in 2006 jointly with Talebur. Business losses left Talebur in debt.

Talebur then handed a power of attorney to his business partner allowing him to withdraw Tk 5.1 million deposited with Jamuna Bank.

In 2011, Hasanul Mujib applied to the Nawabpur branch of the Jamuna Bank to withdraw the fund which the bank rejected. Later, Hasanul took the issue to the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank issued a report following an investigation saying the original customer should be presented to the authority or else Jamuna Bank has to settle the issue.

Hasanul then filed a writ petition with the High Court and the court gave the verdict on Dec 2, 2017 following the hearings with an order to pay the money to the petitioner in 30 days.

Jamuna Bank appealed to the Appellate Division to freeze the order which the court rejected.

Hasanul then sent a legal notice to Jamuna Bank asking for the money and cited a contempt of court against the bank on Jan 24, 2018 as he did not receive it. The court accepted his petition and issued a contempt of court ruling.

Hasanul appealed for the Jamuna Bank MD to appear in court in the contempt of court case. Following the hearings, the High Court summoned the Jamuna Bank MD.