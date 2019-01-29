Home > Bangladesh

Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 11:13 AM BdST

Five people have been arrested in Bangladesh over their suspected involvement in the biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka's history.

The suspects were detained in separate raids on Monday, said Rapid Action Battalion spokesperson Mohammad Mufti Mahmud Khan.  

The elite police unit is yet to disclose the identities of the suspects – three women and two men – who are accused of being involved in “an international drug ring”.

The Rapid Action Battalion will hold a briefing to discuss details of its operation later on Tuesday, said the RAB media chief.

On Dec 31, Sri Lankan Police seized 272 kilograms of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine during a special operation at Mount Laviana in Colombo. The haul was worth Tk 1.52 billion.  

Two Bangladeshi’s caught in the operation were Mohammed Jamaluddin of Bogura and Rafiul Islam of Joypurhat.

Bangladesh would provide full cooperation regarding the investigation of the drug haul, M Reaz Hamidullah, Dhaka’s envoy to Colombo, had then said.

