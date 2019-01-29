Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 11:13 AM BdST
Five people have been arrested in Bangladesh over their suspected involvement in the biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka's history.
The suspects were detained in separate raids on Monday, said Rapid Action Battalion spokesperson Mohammad Mufti Mahmud Khan.
The elite police unit is yet to disclose the identities of the suspects – three women and two men – who are accused of being involved in “an international drug ring”.
The Rapid Action Battalion will hold a briefing to discuss details of its operation later on Tuesday, said the RAB media chief.
On Dec 31, Sri Lankan Police seized 272 kilograms of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine during a special operation at Mount Laviana in Colombo. The haul was worth Tk 1.52 billion.
Two Bangladeshi’s caught in the operation were Mohammed Jamaluddin of Bogura and Rafiul Islam of Joypurhat.
Bangladesh would provide full cooperation regarding the investigation of the drug haul, M Reaz Hamidullah, Dhaka’s envoy to Colombo, had then said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court says ‘justice met’ in full verdict on raising Khaleda’s punishment
- Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- Hasina hosts Ganabhaban tea party for foreign diplomats
- Two Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 800,000
- Sentenced to jail for 2004 grenade attack, two former police officers surrender
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man
- Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man