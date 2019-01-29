Home > Bangladesh

Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 02:01 PM BdST

The wife of Rathis Chondro Bhowmik, the lawyer whose body was found buried in a construction site last year, has been sentenced to death for the murder of her husband. 
Related Stories

Dipa Bhowmik was present in court on Tuesday when District and Sessions Judge ABM Nizamul Haque announced her verdict.

On Mar 30 last year, Rathis went missing after leaving his home at Babupara on his motorcycle with another person in the morning, his family had said.

The disappearance of Rathis, who had been a prosecution witness of the International Crimes Tribunal, had caused a stir, leading the police to investigate possible links to militancy and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Rapid Action Battalion then arrested Tajhat High School teacher Dipa and her two colleagues, Kamrul Islam and Motiar Rahman.  

Following their arrest, Rathir’s body was found buried under sand in a construction site for a building owned by Kamrul’s brother on Apr 3.

The 55-year-old had been buried there for four to five days, officials said. Dipa told law enforcers that she had been involved in an affair, which was the cause for Rathis’ murder.

Police then filed charges in court against Dipa and Kamrul, saying the two killed Rathir so they can get married. Both were teachers at Tajhat High School.

Kamrul, who had been ill from diabetes and heart disease, died in jail on Nov 10, according to authorities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rape suspect shot dead in Chattogram

Cold wave likely in early Feb

Justice met: HC on Khaleda penalty

2 Bashundhara City food shops fined

Moments caught in CCTV camera before the US-Bangla plane crash. Photo courtesy of the Kathmandu Post.

ATC could avert crash: CAAB

Hasina hosts tea party for diplomats

2 ex-cops convicted of Aug 21 attack surrender

HC seeks explanation on ‘wrongly’ accused

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.