Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 02:01 PM BdST
The wife of Rathis Chondro Bhowmik, the lawyer whose body was found buried in a construction site last year, has been sentenced to death for the murder of her husband.
Dipa Bhowmik was present in court on Tuesday when District and Sessions Judge ABM Nizamul Haque announced her verdict.
On Mar 30 last year, Rathis went missing after leaving his home at Babupara on his motorcycle with another person in the morning, his family had said.
The disappearance of Rathis, who had been a prosecution witness of the International Crimes Tribunal, had caused a stir, leading the police to investigate possible links to militancy and the Jamaat-e-Islami.
The Rapid Action Battalion then arrested Tajhat High School teacher Dipa and her two colleagues, Kamrul Islam and Motiar Rahman.
Following their arrest, Rathir’s body was found buried under sand in a construction site for a building owned by Kamrul’s brother on Apr 3.
The 55-year-old had been buried there for four to five days, officials said. Dipa told law enforcers that she had been involved in an affair, which was the cause for Rathis’ murder.
Police then filed charges in court against Dipa and Kamrul, saying the two killed Rathir so they can get married. Both were teachers at Tajhat High School.
Kamrul, who had been ill from diabetes and heart disease, died in jail on Nov 10, according to authorities.
