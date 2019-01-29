Home > Bangladesh

Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2019 03:30 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 03:30 AM BdST

Meteorologists have forecast a cold wave in late Magh, the last month of the winter season and 10th month on the Bangla calendar which is ending on Feb 12.

In Bangladesh, winter season lasts from December to February. During this period, the northern region and river basins usually experience moderate or dense fog, and mild to moderate fog overnight in other regions throughout the country.

The weather was abruptly warm during the last two days. On Monday, temperature in Teknaf rose to 31 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Dhaka was 26 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature - 11 degrees Celsius - in the country was recorded at Rangpur’s Rajarhat but in Dhaka the mercury did not drop below 18.7 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the weather pattern in the winter season, senior weatherman Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told bdnews24.com less intensity of cold in mid-Magh was natural.

"This year, during the first phase of the season, the winter was less chilly. The wind speed was low. Fog and sunshine were there, and the overall intensity of the winter was felt less."

“In the last 30 years, such weather prevailed in the month of Magh on and off," he said.

Forecasting low temperature in the next 48 hours, the weatherman said, "Now the wind has increased from north-west. Humidity is low. In a day or two, the winter may intensify in the Rangpur region. On Wednesday, mild cold wave (below 10 degrees Celsius) may hit the northern region."

The lowest temperature in the ongoing winter season was recorded on Dec 31 when the mercury in the Tentulia region of Panchagarh came down to 5 degrees Celsius. On Jan 8, 2014, the lowest temperature in Tentulia dropped to a record low of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 Bashundhara City food shops fined

Moments caught in CCTV camera before the US-Bangla plane crash. Photo courtesy of the Kathmandu Post.

ATC could avert crash: CAAB

Hasina hosts tea party for diplomats

2 ex-cops convicted of Aug 21 attack surrender

HC seeks explanation on ‘wrongly’ accused

Students at the exam centre in Moitjheel Ideal School in Dhaka on Thursday, when the SSC and equivalent exams began across the country. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

SSC: Govt clarifies rule on entry time

Afsan Chowdhury

Afsan Chowdhury among Bangla Academy prize winners

Two children die in Keraniganj road crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.