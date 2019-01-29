Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February
Meteorologists have forecast a cold wave in late Magh, the last month of the winter season and 10th month on the Bangla calendar which is ending on Feb 12.
In Bangladesh, winter season lasts from December to February. During this period, the northern region and river basins usually experience moderate or dense fog, and mild to moderate fog overnight in other regions throughout the country.
The weather was abruptly warm during the last two days. On Monday, temperature in Teknaf rose to 31 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Dhaka was 26 degrees Celsius.
The lowest temperature - 11 degrees Celsius - in the country was recorded at Rangpur’s Rajarhat but in Dhaka the mercury did not drop below 18.7 degrees Celsius.
Explaining the weather pattern in the winter season, senior weatherman Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told bdnews24.com less intensity of cold in mid-Magh was natural.
"This year, during the first phase of the season, the winter was less chilly. The wind speed was low. Fog and sunshine were there, and the overall intensity of the winter was felt less."
“In the last 30 years, such weather prevailed in the month of Magh on and off," he said.
Forecasting low temperature in the next 48 hours, the weatherman said, "Now the wind has increased from north-west. Humidity is low. In a day or two, the winter may intensify in the Rangpur region. On Wednesday, mild cold wave (below 10 degrees Celsius) may hit the northern region."
The lowest temperature in the ongoing winter season was recorded on Dec 31 when the mercury in the Tentulia region of Panchagarh came down to 5 degrees Celsius. On Jan 8, 2014, the lowest temperature in Tentulia dropped to a record low of 2.6 degrees Celsius.
