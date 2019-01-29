Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 03:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s position on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index has slipped six steps.
The CPI scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.
The index for the year 2018 was released by the Berlin-based organisation on Tuesday.
Bangladesh is positioned at 149 among 180 countries in the latest rankings, compared to 143 a year earlier.
The CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, which means 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh’s score in the latest CPI report is 26, down from 28 in the previous report.
Afghanistan is the only country in South Asia whose position is worse than that of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh is tied with the Central African Republic and Uganda with the CPI score of 26.
The TI report comes at a time when the ruling party, having formed the government for the third straight time, is talking about adopting a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption.
"I know about the discomfort present in all areas of society caused by corruption. I urge the people involved in corruption to rectify themselves. Corruption will be eradicated through strict enforcement of the law," said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her first address to the nation on Friday after the formation of the government.
In a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency’s Bangladesh unit, highlighted several aspects of the report and the current state of corruption in Bangladesh.
Describing the fall of Bangladesh on the index as “embarrassing,” he said: “Bangladesh has been unable to make progress as it has taken measures against corruption in the lower and middle levels by overlooking the top level corrupts.”
“Our anti-corruption campaign is limited to lower and middle levels. We need to take a look at corruption at the top. Measures need to be taken against the corrupt people by rising above their parties and identities,” he said.
He described the prime minister's announcement of “zero tolerance” policy against corruption as a positive step.
"We think that it is important to formulate an anti-corruption strategy. Such strategies should be created and it is possible to do so. If steps are not taken against corrupt people regardless of their identities and social positions, the matter of “zero tolerance” policy will be limited to the speech,” he said.
