Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 01:10 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 01:26 AM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh or CAAB agrees with the findings of the Nepal investigators in the US-Bangla Airlines plane crash, but believes the probe report has not shed light on the “lack of efforts” by the air traffic control in Kathmandu to avert the disaster.
Related Stories
-
Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
-
Nepalese investigators say pilot in US-Bangla plane crash was stressed, reckless
-
US-Bangla pilot received wrong signals from Nepal airport: CEO
-
Last-minute conversation between pilot, control tower was ‘abnormal’: US-Bangla plane crash investigators
-
-
Terrifying moments of cockpit confusion before US-Bangla plane crash in Nepal
-
US-Bangla plane crash: New details shed light on how it happened
“The pilot had made some mistakes, but it would have been possible to avoid an accident such as this if the air traffic control had wanted,” CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan told the media in Dhaka on Monday after the Nepalese authorities released the report.
As many as 27 of the 51 passengers and crew members who died in the crash of the flight BS 211 from Dhaka at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Mar 12 last year were Bangladeshis. Only 20 passengers survived the crash.
The Accident Investigation Commission formed by the Nepal government released its report on Sunday.
The investigators blamed the crew's loss of situational awareness for the crash of the flight.
The report says the captain of the aeroplane "seemed to have suffered an emotional breakdown".
The captain, Abid Sultan, was under stress and "emotionally disturbed" because he felt that a female colleague who was not on board the aircraft had questioned his reputation as a good instructor, according to the report.
"This, together with the failure on the part of both the crew to follow the standard operating procedure at the critical stage of the flight, contributed to the loss of situational awareness," it said.
A former Bangladeshi Air Force pilot, Abid had clocked more than 5,500 flying hours. He flew Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes, the same model that crashed in Nepal, for over 1,700 hours.
US-Bangla Airlines had earlier said Abid, who had landed more than 100 times on the mountainous Kathmandu airport, had received ‘wrong’ signal from the air traffic control or ATC tower at the airport.
Buddhisagar Lamichhane, a member of the Nepalese investigation panel, however, told Reuters, "The pilot thought he could manoeuvre the aircraft and land. But he could not."
Rahmatullah said there is no wrong information in the Nepalese commission report, but it excluded “some information” on the role of the ATC in the crash.
“The commission one-sidedly blamed the pilot. It said he had made mistakes and finally landed without aligning the aircraft. But we’ve found in further investigations that the ATC had enough scope to ask the pilot to fly away. It could have said, ‘Just go around, climb up and we will let you know’,” he said.
“The accident would not have happened only if the ATC had said, ‘You climb up and we will guide you’,” he said, after adding that the sky was clear and there was no other problem for landing at the time.
Abid Sultan. Photo: Facebook
“No matter how skilled a pilot is, the ATC will control them. They are bound to follow the ATC’s instructions,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- Hasina hosts Ganabhaban tea party for foreign diplomats
- Two Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 800,000
- Sentenced to jail for 2004 grenade attack, two former police officers surrender
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man
- Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj
- Verdict on five Netrokona war crimes suspects soon
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- High Court orders mobile court drives on air pollution in Dhaka