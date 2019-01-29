Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash

“The pilot had made some mistakes, but it would have been possible to avoid an accident such as this if the air traffic control had wanted,” CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan told the media in Dhaka on Monday after the Nepalese authorities released the report.

As many as 27 of the 51 passengers and crew members who died in the crash of the flight BS 211 from Dhaka at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Mar 12 last year were Bangladeshis. Only 20 passengers survived the crash.

The Accident Investigation Commission formed by the Nepal government released its report on Sunday.

The investigators blamed the crew's loss of situational awareness for the crash of the flight.

The report says the captain of the aeroplane "seemed to have suffered an emotional breakdown".

The captain, Abid Sultan, was under stress and "emotionally disturbed" because he felt that a female colleague who was not on board the aircraft had questioned his reputation as a good instructor, according to the report.

"This, together with the failure on the part of both the crew to follow the standard operating procedure at the critical stage of the flight, contributed to the loss of situational awareness," it said.

A former Bangladeshi Air Force pilot, Abid had clocked more than 5,500 flying hours. He flew Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes, the same model that crashed in Nepal, for over 1,700 hours.

US-Bangla Airlines had earlier said Abid, who had landed more than 100 times on the mountainous Kathmandu airport, had received ‘wrong’ signal from the air traffic control or ATC tower at the airport.

Buddhisagar Lamichhane, a member of the Nepalese investigation panel, however, told Reuters, "The pilot thought he could manoeuvre the aircraft and land. But he could not."

CAAB Chairman Naim, flanked by Flight Operation Consultant Salauddin M Rahmatullah, who represented Bangladesh in the Nepalese investigation commission, and Md Kamrul Islam, a general manager and spokesperson for US-Bangla, briefed the media after receiving the report.

Rahmatullah said there is no wrong information in the Nepalese commission report, but it excluded “some information” on the role of the ATC in the crash.

“The commission one-sidedly blamed the pilot. It said he had made mistakes and finally landed without aligning the aircraft. But we’ve found in further investigations that the ATC had enough scope to ask the pilot to fly away. It could have said, ‘Just go around, climb up and we will let you know’,” he said.

“The accident would not have happened only if the ATC had said, ‘You climb up and we will guide you’,” he said, after adding that the sky was clear and there was no other problem for landing at the time.

Abid Sultan. Photo: Facebook

Naim said it was “natural” for a pilot to make mistakes in the cockpit, but a controller should never make such mistake.

“No matter how skilled a pilot is, the ATC will control them. They are bound to follow the ATC’s instructions,” he said.