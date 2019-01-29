ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption

Questioning the methodology used to make the index and asking the Berlin-based organisation for the “facts and figures”, Iqbal Mahmood says rise or fall of corruption cannot be perceived through the position of a country on the index.

“We will be happy if TI names any government official or politician who was found to have used (illegal) powers to do something,” the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, said on Tuesday after the release of the index for the year 2018.

“But they only say that government properties have been grabbed illegally,” he said about the TI report, which comes at a time when the ruling Awami League, having formed government for the third straight time, says it is prioritising efforts to put an end to corruption this time.

“We had told the TI earlier to provide the methodology of their report and facts and figures,” Iqbal told reporters.

“We have seen the number in newspapers, but it’s not enough. You must provide facts and figures and say how the corruption incidents took place,” he added.

The CPI scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Bangladesh is positioned at 149 among 180 countries in the latest rankings, compared to 143 a year earlier.

The CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, which means 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh’s score in the latest CPI report is 26, down from 28 in the previous report.

Describing the fall of Bangladesh on the index as “embarrassing”, Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of the TI’s Bangladesh chapter, said: “Bangladesh has been unable to make progress as it has taken measures against corruption in the lower and middle levels by overlooking the top level corrupts.”

He described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement on “zero tolerance” policy against corruption as a positive step.