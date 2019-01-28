Verdict on five Netrokona war crimes suspects soon
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 05:00 PM BdST
The verdict on five people accused of committing war crimes in Netrokona in 1971 is expected to be announced any day.
The three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam issued the order after hearing arguments and depositions from both sides on Monday.
Public Prosecutor Mukhlesur Rahman Badal, accompanied by lawyer Sabina Yasmin Munni, represented the state during the petition in the court while Gazi MH Tamim represented the defendants.
“The prosecution’s probe body had submitted their findings against seven suspects. One of the accused, named Ahammad Ali, 78, has died in prison. Another suspect, Abdur Rahman, 70, died after the trial had begun in court,” PP Badal told bdnews24.com.
“The court has completed trials against five suspects. It will issue the verdict any day now.”
“We believe we successfully proved the seven charges against them based on evidence. We have urged the court to give them highest punishment,” Badal said.
Among the accused, Majid Moulana joined the ‘Razakar’ forces as a leader of Nejame Islami during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. Later he became the member of Jamaat-e-Islami, according to the investigation.
Muslim League member Khalek Talukder joined the Razakar forces in 1971 and later became an activist of BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat. He was also a member of Purbadhala Upazila wing of ruling Awami League.
Muslim League supporters Kabir Khan, Salam Beg and Nuruddin also joined the Razakar forces. Later, all of them engaged in BNP politics.
In 2007, the tribunal ordered the trial to begin after pressing charges of murder and genocide, abduction, detention and torture, looting, arson, rape and crimes against humanity.
The court began the trial on Jun 12 in that year.
Case investigation officer Shahjahan Kabir submitted the report in 2016.
In 2013, freedom fighter Abdul Kadir from Purbadhala Upazila in Netrokona had filed a case over the murder of his elder brother Abdul Khalek during the Liberation War.
The body of Khalek was dumped into the water of Kongsho River in Barha village on Aug 21 in 1971 after he was gunned down, according to the case.
Charges against the suspects include the abduction and killing of eight unarmed people, the torching and looting of about 11 houses and the rape of a woman.
