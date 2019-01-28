Two suspected drug dealers found shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

The bodies were recovered from the Whykong Minabazar area after receiving information from local residents early on Monday, said Pradeep Kumar Das, chief of Teknaf Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Delwar Hossain alias Rubel, 20, and Mohammad Rofique, 55. Both of them were residents of Whykong Union.

They were named on the government's anti-narcotics list and each of them was wanted in four cases for trafficking methamphetamine-based yaba tablets, according to the police.

“Our initial investigation suggests both of them were killed in a gun battle between two groups of criminals based on a dispute over trafficking drugs. Police are still investigating,” OC Pradeep said.

The bodies were taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsies, he said, adding that 4,000 yaba tablets, two shotguns and seven rounds of bullets were recovered from the scene.