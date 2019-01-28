Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 10:44 AM BdST
Two pedestrians have been killed after a truck veered out of control onto the footpath on Dhaka’s Airport Road.
The accident occurred around 1 am on Monday, said Airport Police Station OC Noor-e-Azam.
According to the OC, the truck veered out of control near the entrance of the airport and veered onto the footpath, killing Mobarak and Dalim on the spot.
Police arrested the driver and his assistant immediately after the accident.
