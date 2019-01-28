Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka

The accident occurred around 1 am on Monday, said Airport Police Station OC Noor-e-Azam.

The dead have been identified as Md Mobarak Hossain, 27, and his brother-in-law Md Dalim. The two hailed from Narsingdi’s Raipura Upazila and had been on their way to the airport to say their farewells to a departing relative.

According to the OC, the truck veered out of control near the entrance of the airport and veered onto the footpath, killing Mobarak and Dalim on the spot.

Police arrested the driver and his assistant immediately after the accident.