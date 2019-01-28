Two die in road accident in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 01:06 PM BdST
At least two persons were killed in a road accident in Mymensingh with 20 others were injured in Trishal, Mymensingh.
The accident occurred around 8:00 am on the Dhaka Mymensingh Highway near Trishal Signboard neighbourhood, said Trishal police station chief Azizul Haque.
The dead were identified as Alamin, 22 and Hafizul, 20 who hailed from Raimoni village in Trishal.
The accident occurred when a Mymensingh-bound bus from Dhaka crashed into another bus coming from the opposite side, said the OC.
The two died on the scene. The locals and the police rescued the injured and admitted them to the hospital.
