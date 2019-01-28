Home > Bangladesh

Two die after truck rams motorcycle in Rajbari

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 10:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 10:36 AM BdST

Two motorcycle passengers have died after their vehicle was struck by a truck in Rajbari town.

The accident occurred in front of the Sreepur Palash Filling Station, said Rajbari Police OC Swapan Kumar Majumder.

The dead have been identified as Shanto, 25, and Hridoy, 25.

Shanto worked at a motorcycle garage in the city. Hridoy drove an autorickshaw.

The two had refuelled at the filling station and were headed towards the town when their motorcycle was struck by a dump truck.

Rajbari Fire Service officials conducted rescue operations at the scene of the incident and took the two to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where doctors on duty declared them dead.

The dump truck, which lacked a license plate, was impounded, OC Majumder said, but the driver has fled.

