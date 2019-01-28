Home > Bangladesh

Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 05:41 PM BdST

Two children have been killed and their father injured after a truck rammed their motorcycle in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

The accident took place at the Mollar Pul area in Rajendrapur around 11:30 am on Monday, said Mohammad Shah Zaman, chief of Keraniganj Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Fatima Afrin, 10, and her younger brother Afsar Hossain, 8. 

Fatima and Afsar were students of class five and three respectively at the Cosmopolitan Laboratory School and College in Hasnabad. 

The parents of two children killed in a truck accident on Monday in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj break down in tears. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Dalim Hossain, the father, was taking his children home from school around 11:30 am, OC Zaman said. 

“A truck hit the motorbike from behind in the Mollar Pul area. They fell on the road and the truck ran over the children. The siblings died on the spot.”  

The injured Dalim was taken to the hospital. Doctor say his condition is not critical.

Police seized the truck after the incident but its driver and his assistant managed to flee.

Hearing the news of their deaths, the students of the school blocked the road to protest the incident, OC Zaman said adding that the protest has since dispersed.

