Six Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 2 million

Executive Magistrate Sarowar Alam led the operation on the seventh floor of the mall on Monday.

He said he fined Midnight Sun Tk 500,000, and Indian Darbar, Dhakaia 96, Indian Hot Masala, Delhi Spicy, and Spicy Dhosa Tk 300,000 each.

They were fined for irregularities like selling expired products, unclean atmosphere, and using fabrics dye to colour food, the magistrate said.

The RAB also sealed off Midnight Sun, Indian Darbar and Dhakaia 96.

The drive was under way at 9:30pm. Representatives of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI were also present.