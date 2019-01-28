Six Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 2 million
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 10:20 PM BdST
A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court has fined six food shops in the Bashundhara City shopping mall for different irregularities.
Executive Magistrate Sarowar Alam led the operation on the seventh floor of the mall on Monday.
He said he fined Midnight Sun Tk 500,000, and Indian Darbar, Dhakaia 96, Indian Hot Masala, Delhi Spicy, and Spicy Dhosa Tk 300,000 each.
The RAB also sealed off Midnight Sun, Indian Darbar and Dhakaia 96.
The drive was under way at 9:30pm. Representatives of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI were also present.
