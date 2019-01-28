Home > Bangladesh

Sentenced to jail for 2004 grenade attack, two former police officers surrender

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST

Two former police officers, who were convicted in the Aug 21 grenade attack case, have surrendered to a Dhaka tribunal.

Former deputy commissioners or DCs of Chittagong Metropolitan Police Mohammad Obaidur Rahman and Khan Sayeed Hasan turned themselves in to Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Monday and sought bail.

Judge Shaed Nur Uddin refused bail and ordered them into jail, defence lawyer Nazrul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Both Obaidur and Sayeed had been sentenced to two years in jail for the attack.

The 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally killed 24 people and injured hundreds others.

On Oct 10 last year, the tribunal sentenced 19 people, including former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar, to death for the attack.

Tarique Rahman, son of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chief of the party, was handed life in prison along with 18 others.

Besides them, 11 government officials accused in the case received different jail terms.

