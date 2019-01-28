Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections

The deadline for submission is ending on Wednesday, according to the schedule announced for the Feb 28 by-polls.

The Election Commission last year announced schedule of the mayoral by-polls to the DNCC, but the voting was halted following court orders.

The BNP had nominated Tabith Awal, son of Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, for that election.

After the EC announced the new schedule on Jan 22, the BNP said it was boycotting the vote for fears of rigging and intimidation, which the party claimed caused its debacle in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls.

Tabith lost the DNCC election in 2015 to businessman Annisul Huq, the Awami League-backed candidate. Annisul’s death in 2017 left the post vacant.

The High Court had halted the voting before Tabith or businessman Atiqul Islam, the Awami League candidate, could collect the nomination paper.

Atiqul collected the nomination papers on Sunday after the Awami League again chose him for the important public office.

Besides Atiqul, the National People’s Party or NPP’s Anisur Rahman has also collected the papers this time.

Mizanur Rahman, the chief of Atiqul Islam's election committee, collected the nomination form on Sunday.

Last year, 19 others had collected the nomination papers. They will also have to submit the nomination papers within Jan 30 if they want to contest in the by-election.

They include independent candidates Selim Uddin, Swadhin Akter Irene, Anisuzzaman Khokan, Mursalin Haider, Faruq Ahmed, HM Golam Reza, Zonayed Saki and Zillur Rahman.

The others are Mohammad Shafin Ahmed of the National Democratic Movement or NDM, HBM Iqbal of the Awami League, Mohammad Fazle Bari Masud of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Shakil Wahed of the BNP, Md Masum Billah of the NPP, AYM Qamrul Islam of the Bangladesh Nationalist Front or BNF, Abul Kalam Azad of the Jatiya Biplabi Party, Khaleda Khanom Runu of the Bangladesh Satyabrata Andolan, Gazi Yaqub of the Islami Oikya Jote, Robin Kumar Paul of the Digital Awami League.

No-one of the 21 submitted nomination papers until Sunday evening, Assistant Returning Officer Mohammad Shahjalal told bdnews24.com.

Atiqul and Anisur would submit the papers within Wednesday, he added.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, BNP leader Shakil said he would not submit the papers as the party had already announced the boycott.

Singer Shafin Ahmed collected the nomination form last year.

Ganasamhati Andolan Chief Coordinator Saki told bdnews24.com he was yet to decide about contesting the election.

“We will make the call after discussion in the party within Monday. I will be the candidate of the Left Democratic Alliance if I contest,” he added.

Ahmed Sajedul Huq Rubel, a central committee leader of the Communist Party of Bangladesh or CPB and general secretary of its Dhaka committee, is also gunning for the left alliance ticket.

“I hope we will be able to let you know about the party decision within Monday,” he told bdnews24.com.

Islami Andolan’s Masud, however, said they are reluctant to contest in the DNCC mayoral by-polls after seeing “what happened in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls”.

“We will decide within a day or two. I have preparations. Now it depends on the party,” he said.

Former Awami League MP Iqbal said he would not submit the nomination paper as the party has picked Atiqul.

A view of the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka.

Md Osman Gani, who had been working as head of the DNCC mayoral panel after the death of Annisul, collected the nomination papers last year, but died in September.

Singer Shafin, who had been trying to become an NDM candidate, said he would sit with others on Monday to decide if he would contest as an independent candidate now that the party has failed to secure EC registration.

Golam Reza, a member of the Bikalpadhara Bangladesh’s presidium, lost in the parliamentary polls after he vied for the Satkhira-4 seat.

“Everyone knows how I got defeated despite huge support. I don’t know whether a similar type of voting will be held in Dhaka. We will decide it in the party forum on Monday,” he said.

The Islami Oikya Jote’s Gazi Yaqub said they were prepared for the by-polls. “I will submit the nomination papers soon,” he said.

The NPP’s Masum Billah said he will not contest in the mayoral by-polls but party President Anisur Rahman will be their candidate for the post.

Atiqul Islam is the Awami League candidate.

The BNF’s Qamrul also expressed his unwillingness to submit the nomination papers while speaking to bdnews24.com.

Swadhin Akter Irene, an Awami League supporter, said she wanted to contest in the election as an independent candidate.

“I am suffering much from the injuries I sustained in the Aug 21 grenade attack (in 2004). I will think about vote later,” she said.

Annisul took oath of office on May 5, 2015. EC officials said the winner of the by-polls will be mayor for the rest of Annisul’s five-year tenure.