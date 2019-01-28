High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man

ACC Director Abdullah Al Jahid, who is the plaintiff of the related case, a representative of the security services secretary, and a representative of the law secretary will also have to appear before the judges on Feb 3.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Karul Kader issued the summons on their own volition on Monday after seeing a newspaper report on the case.

Lawyer Amit Das Gupta drew the court’s attention to the report published in the daily Prothom Alo.

The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in 33 cases on charges related to loan fraud of around Tk 185 million in Sonali Bank, according to the newspaper.

When the ACC sent for Saleque, the summons went to one ‘Jahalom’ from Tangail, the newspaper said.

Jahalom, a worker of Bangladesh Jute Mills in Ghorashal, then went to the ACC and asserted that he was not Saleque, the report said.

The photo used to open the Sonali Bank account was not of Jahalom either, he had told the ACC, according to the report.

The officials of the bank, however, identified Jahalom as Saleque and the jute mill worker was eventually arrested in Ghorashal in 2016, the newspaper said.

The High Court issued a set of rules asking the authorities why ‘wrongly’ accused Jahalom will not be acquitted and why the court will not order his release.

The home secretary, law secretary, ACC chairman, ACC director general (law), plaintiff Jahid, National Human Rights Commission chairman, inspector general of prisons, and Sonali Bank managing director have been asked to respond to the rules.

The Prothom Alo also reported that NHRC Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque had met Jahalom in Dhaka Central Jail at Kashimpur in Gazipur at the request of Jahalom’s elder brother Shahanoor Mia.

Later, NHRC investigation confirmed that Jahalom and Saleque are not the same person, the newspaper reported.

Nazrul Islam alias Sagor, another accused in the cases, told the NHRC that Saleque is the owner of Shyamol Bangla Housing Project in Dhaka’s Mirpur, according to the report.

ACC Director General (Legal) Maidul Islam says it had found Jahalom innocent in further investigation and informed the court about the issue, the report said.