Hasina hosts Ganabhaban tea party for foreign diplomats
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 11:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hosted a tea party for Dhaka-based foreign diplomats, including heads of different missions and representatives of international organisations.
At the Ganabhaban on Monday, she exchange greetings with the foreign guests after taking charge of the government for an unprecedented third consecutive time.
Many of the foreign guests brought along their families.
The prime minister arrived at the venue around 4pm and exchanged pleasantries with the ambassadors and high commissioners from 50 countries as well as the heads of the mission and representatives of international organisations in Bangladesh from 25 countries.
She spoke with the diplomats, heads of missions and representatives of the international bodies. The diplomats greeted the premier by presenting her with bouquets.
The party was organised on the South Lawn of the Ganabhaban. The lash green lawn was furnished with chairs, tables, Madur (a traditional mat), and Mora (a traditional stool).
The guests were treated to the traditional foods and cakes of Bangladesh, including Moa, Kadma, Naru, Fuchka, Chotpoti, Patisaapta, Bhapa, Chitai, Puli, kebab, Naan Roti and paratha.
Guests were also served juice and coffee. She went around and exchanged greetings with the guests. She also took photos with them.
Ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of different missions in Bangladesh from countries including the USA, the UK, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Japan and Russia joined the tea party.
The prime minister’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain and sister Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq along with his wife Peppi Kiviniemi-Siddiq were present at the event.
Senior Awami League leaders Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s advisers HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid were present, among others.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two Bashundhara City food shops fined Tk 800,000
- Sentenced to jail for 2004 grenade attack, two former police officers surrender
- High Court pulls up ACC over jailing of ‘wrongly' accused man
- Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj
- Verdict on five Netrokona war crimes suspects soon
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Two die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Two suspected drug dealers found shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Duke University apologises over professor’s email asking Chinese students to speak English