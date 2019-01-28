Hasina hosts Ganabhaban tea party for foreign diplomats

At the Ganabhaban on Monday, she exchange greetings with the foreign guests after taking charge of the government for an unprecedented third consecutive time.

Many of the foreign guests brought along their families.

The prime minister arrived at the venue around 4pm and exchanged pleasantries with the ambassadors and high commissioners from 50 countries as well as the heads of the mission and representatives of international organisations in Bangladesh from 25 countries.

She spoke with the diplomats, heads of missions and representatives of the international bodies. The diplomats greeted the premier by presenting her with bouquets.

The party was organised on the South Lawn of the Ganabhaban. The lash green lawn was furnished with chairs, tables, Madur (a traditional mat), and Mora (a traditional stool).

The guests were treated to the traditional foods and cakes of Bangladesh, including Moa, Kadma, Naru, Fuchka, Chotpoti, Patisaapta, Bhapa, Chitai, Puli, kebab, Naan Roti and paratha.

Guests were also served juice and coffee. She went around and exchanged greetings with the guests. She also took photos with them.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of different missions in Bangladesh from countries including the USA, the UK, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Japan and Russia joined the tea party.

The prime minister’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain and sister Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq along with his wife Peppi Kiviniemi-Siddiq were present at the event.

Senior Awami League leaders Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s advisers HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid were present, among others.