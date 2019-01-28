Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres

The students who will fail to secure entry before the stipulated time will be allowed to sit the exams after showing valid reasons behind the delay.

The students will have to write down their names, roll numbers and the reasons in a registrar in case of delay, the government said in a circular on Monday.

The exam centre secretaries will hand the lists of late students over to the related boards daily.

Students at the exam centre in Moitjheel Ideal School in Dhaka on Thursday, when the SSC and equivalent exams began across the country. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Copies of the orders were sent to divisional commissioners, chairpersons of the boards, deputy commissioners, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and others.

In a desperate move to stop question paper leak before JSC, JDC and equivalent tests in 2017, the then education minister Nurul Islam Nahid had announced the rule making it mandatory for the students to enter the centres half an hour before the exams.

“No student will be allowed in the exam centres if they come after the stipulated time,” Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Sohrab Hossain had said at the time.

But the absence of an announcement in writing on the rule has been creating complexities at the centres when a student reports after the time for unavoidable reasons.

In another notice, the ministry said no-one can use mobile phones or electronic devices except the centre secretary. The centre secretary can use a phone that will have no camera and internet, it added.

Set codes of the questions will be announced 25 minutes before the tests start, said the notice.

The SSC and equivalent examinations will start simultaneously in 4,964 centres on Feb 2.

A total of over 2.5 million students have registered for the exams this year.