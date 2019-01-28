Govt clarifies rule on time for students to enter SSC test centres
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 07:47 PM BdST
The education ministry has relaxed the rule for SSC test-takers to enter the examination centres at least half an hour before the start of the tests.
The students who will fail to secure entry before the stipulated time will be allowed to sit the exams after showing valid reasons behind the delay.
The students will have to write down their names, roll numbers and the reasons in a registrar in case of delay, the government said in a circular on Monday.
The exam centre secretaries will hand the lists of late students over to the related boards daily.
Students at the exam centre in Moitjheel Ideal School in Dhaka on Thursday, when the SSC and equivalent exams began across the country. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
In a desperate move to stop question paper leak before JSC, JDC and equivalent tests in 2017, the then education minister Nurul Islam Nahid had announced the rule making it mandatory for the students to enter the centres half an hour before the exams.
“No student will be allowed in the exam centres if they come after the stipulated time,” Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Sohrab Hossain had said at the time.
But the absence of an announcement in writing on the rule has been creating complexities at the centres when a student reports after the time for unavoidable reasons.
In another notice, the ministry said no-one can use mobile phones or electronic devices except the centre secretary. The centre secretary can use a phone that will have no camera and internet, it added.
Set codes of the questions will be announced 25 minutes before the tests start, said the notice.
The SSC and equivalent examinations will start simultaneously in 4,964 centres on Feb 2.
A total of over 2.5 million students have registered for the exams this year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize
- Two children die as truck rams motorcycle in Keraniganj
- Verdict on five Netrokona war crimes suspects soon
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Two die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Two suspected drug dealers found shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Two die after truck rams motorcycle in Rajbari
- Rohingya man killed in Bangladesh refugee camp ‘in feud over share of yaba trade’
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses