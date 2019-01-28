Home > Bangladesh

Aga Khan Girls Guide donates winter clothes

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST

The Aga Khan Girls Guide has donated blankets and other winter clothes to the patients of the Feroza Bari Disabled Children Hospital, a pioneer in physiotherapy.

They donated the blankets and clothes it in association with the Bangladesh Girls Guide, they said in a statement on Sunday.

The Aga Khan Girls Guide has been engaged in this noble cause for the past many years, following the principle of "ethics in action".

Every year, they have been donating basic amenities to the people of different remote areas to help them survive the cold winter.

The Aga Khan Girls Guide is a registered open unit under the Bangladesh Girls Guide.

