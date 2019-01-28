Aga Khan Girls Guide donates winter clothes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST
The Aga Khan Girls Guide has donated blankets and other winter clothes to the patients of the Feroza Bari Disabled Children Hospital, a pioneer in physiotherapy.
They donated the blankets and clothes it in association with the Bangladesh Girls Guide, they said in a statement on Sunday.
The Aga Khan Girls Guide has been engaged in this noble cause for the past many years, following the principle of "ethics in action".
Every year, they have been donating basic amenities to the people of different remote areas to help them survive the cold winter.
The Aga Khan Girls Guide is a registered open unit under the Bangladesh Girls Guide.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya man killed in Bangladesh refugee camp ‘in feud over share of yaba trade’
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Aga Khan Girls Guide donates winter clothes
- Mainul Hosein freed on bail three months after arrest over 'defamatory' TV remarks
- Former football star Kaiser Hamid gets bail in cases over business 'fraud'
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into illegal wealth
- UK to remain “constructively engaged” with new Bangladesh government: envoy
- Commonwealth hails Hasina’s SDG-tracker as ‘best practice’ for realising Agenda 2030
- Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'