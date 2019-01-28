Aga Khan Girls Guide donates winter clothes

They donated the blankets and clothes it in association with the Bangladesh Girls Guide, they said in a statement on Sunday.

The Aga Khan Girls Guide has been engaged in this noble cause for the past many years, following the principle of "ethics in action".

Every year, they have been donating basic amenities to the people of different remote areas to help them survive the cold winter.

The Aga Khan Girls Guide is a registered open unit under the Bangladesh Girls Guide.