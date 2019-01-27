UK to remain “constructively engaged” with new Bangladesh government: envoy

She met the new Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for a courtesy call at his office on Sunday, said the foreign ministry.

The UK will continue its support to achieve the goal of Bangladesh to be an Upper Middle Income Country by 2021 and SDGs by 2030, she was quoted as saying.

High Commissioner Blake reiterated her government’s willingness to work together towards building stronger ties.

Momen urged the UK to continue overall support for Bangladesh if a Brexit deal is passed to separate the UK from the European Union.

Both sides agreed to work together on trade and investment, good governance, better economic partnership, the Rohingya crisis, migration and climate change.

British investors are “very interested to do business in diverse sectors in Bangladesh, infrastructure in particular,” she said.

Blake praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government for playing an “amazing role” in the field of women empowerment, poverty reduction as well as in economic and social development.

Momen thanked the UK for its support in the Rohingya crisis and urged it to do more so that the people forcible displaced by violence in Rakhine can safety return to their homes in the Myanmar province.

Blake praised Bangladesh for sheltering the largest number of forcibly-displaced Rohingya, historically persecuted in Myanmar, and assured that British government and people will support Bangladesh in resolving the crisis.

The new foreign minister recalled for Blake the support provided by the British people and government during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.