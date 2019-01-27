UK to remain “constructively engaged” with new Bangladesh government: envoy
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 08:38 PM BdST
The UK will remain “constructively engaged” with the new government in Bangladesh, British High Commissioner Allison Blake has said.
She met the new Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for a courtesy call at his office on Sunday, said the foreign ministry.
The UK will continue its support to achieve the goal of Bangladesh to be an Upper Middle Income Country by 2021 and SDGs by 2030, she was quoted as saying.
High Commissioner Blake reiterated her government’s willingness to work together towards building stronger ties.
Momen urged the UK to continue overall support for Bangladesh if a Brexit deal is passed to separate the UK from the European Union.
Both sides agreed to work together on trade and investment, good governance, better economic partnership, the Rohingya crisis, migration and climate change.
British investors are “very interested to do business in diverse sectors in Bangladesh, infrastructure in particular,” she said.
Blake praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government for playing an “amazing role” in the field of women empowerment, poverty reduction as well as in economic and social development.
Momen thanked the UK for its support in the Rohingya crisis and urged it to do more so that the people forcible displaced by violence in Rakhine can safety return to their homes in the Myanmar province.
Blake praised Bangladesh for sheltering the largest number of forcibly-displaced Rohingya, historically persecuted in Myanmar, and assured that British government and people will support Bangladesh in resolving the crisis.
The new foreign minister recalled for Blake the support provided by the British people and government during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kibria murder: 14 years pass with no justice
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Bombs hurled at homes, businesses of AL leaders in Jashore
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Polls open at Gaibandha-3 seat
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
- Woman confesses to killing husband in Gazipur
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Woman confesses to killing husband in Gazipur
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
- Canada PM fires China ambassador over Huawei comments