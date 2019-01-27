Home > Bangladesh

Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC

Published: 27 Jan 2019 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 07:53 PM BdST

The telecoms regulator in Bangladesh has set three days as the minimum term for all service packages offered to mobile phone users.

The directive is effective from Feb 1 and will be reviewed after a month, said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday.

A user can be charged a maximum of Tk 5 for pay-per-use internet data services, said the latest directive. If the Tk 5-limit is exceeded, the user will have to subscribe to a data package or bundle. This part of the directive is effective from Sunday.

If a phone user activates auto renewal of data services, leftover volumes must be automatically added to the new package. In case the auto-renewal feature is not activated, the user can continue using internet with pay-per-use services with Tk 5 as maximum charge, effective also from Sunday.

The BTRC will at a later time announce the maximum number of packages, bundles or offers that an operator can make available to its subscribers, said the announcement

BTRC Acting Chairman Md Jahurul Haque had earlier said mobile phone packages that expire in less than seven days will be stopped from February.

Many users have been complaining that operators are making extra profit by offering internet packages that expire shortly after activation and before subscribers get a chance to finish using the data they paid for.

Of 156.9 mobile phone subscribers in Bangladesh, 85.5 million use mobile phone internet, according to BTRC data from December last year.

WARNING:

