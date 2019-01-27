Home > Bangladesh

Republic Day: India vows to strengthen Dhaka-Delhi ties

Published: 27 Jan 2019 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 12:28 AM BdST

The Indian High Commission has celebrated the 70th Republic Day in Dhaka with a vow to strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and India further.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the High Commission of India on Saturday morning. In the evening, the High Commission hosted a reception where people of all strata, including ministers, politicians, businessmen, cultural personalities, academics and media also attended.

Acting High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika unfurled the tricolour and read out the President’s message to the nation in the morning.

A-19-member Indian Air Force band contingent, which had specially flown in from India for the occasion, played the national anthem and some patriotic tunes.

A cultural programme showcasing the varied cultural ethos of India was presented by the children of the Indian community in Dhaka.

Swaika highlighted the existing relations between the countries which is “at its best” now and said it would be strengthened in the coming days with new engagements.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque spoke on behalf of the Bangladesh government. He recalled India’s contribution in the 1971 war of independence when Indian soldiers shed their blood to fight against Pakistani occupational forces.

He said the multifaceted relations would be strengthened in the days to come.

The Republic Day is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on Jan 26, 1950 replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier greeted their Indian counterparts in separate messages.

