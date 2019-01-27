Polls open at Gaibandha-3 seat
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 11:04 AM BdST
Polling centres have opened for the Gaibandha-3 seat in the 11th national election, which was delayed due to the death of the Jatiya Oikya Front candidate.
The voting began at 132 polling centres at 8:00 am on Sunday and will continue until 4:00 pm, said the election officials.
The constituency, which consists of Palashbari and Sadullapur, houses 411,854 voters.
The election for the seat was to be held on Dec 30, election day, but the Election Commission deferred the voting after Fazle Rabbi, the Jatiya Oikya Front candidate vying for the seat, died on Dec 20.
Incumbent parliamentarian Yunus Ali Sarker is contesting the poll under the boat symbol.
Dilara Khandaker from the Jatiya Party, SM Khademul Islam Khudi from the Jatyia Samajtantrik Dal, Mizanur Rahman Tithu from the NPP and independent candidate Abu Zafar Md Jahid are the other candidates.
