Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST

A policeman and a woman have been detained over allegations of forcing children into prostitution and using them to sell drugs in Sylhet.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued two children and caught the suspects from a house in the city’s Dariapara area on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as Sub-inspector (SI) Rokon Uddin Bhuiyan, 40, and Rima Begum, 35, from Netrokona’s Khaliazuri, said RAB-9 Additional Superintendent of Police Moniruzzaman.           

SI Rokon had been serving a post in the 7th Armed Police Battalion based in Lalbazar. He and Rima had been pretending to be a married couple for staying in the rented house in Dariapara, said the RAB official.

A team from the elite police unit raided the flat after being tipped off about the criminal activities. “Rokon and Rima were caught while they tried to flee during the raid,” he said.

The two have been making promises to “destitute and attractive women and children” about finding them good jobs to lure them to the house. “But they’d hooked on to yaba and forced into prostitution. The victims would also be used for selling the methamphetamine pills”      

The two detainees have been handed over to Kotwali Police Station, said Moniruzzaman. The children are in the station’s Victim Support Centre.  

