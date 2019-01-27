Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 09:19 PM BdST
A policeman and a woman have been detained over allegations of forcing children into prostitution and using them to sell drugs in Sylhet.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued two children and caught the suspects from a house in the city’s Dariapara area on Sunday.
The suspects have been identified as Sub-inspector (SI) Rokon Uddin Bhuiyan, 40, and Rima Begum, 35, from Netrokona’s Khaliazuri, said RAB-9 Additional Superintendent of Police Moniruzzaman.
SI Rokon had been serving a post in the 7th Armed Police Battalion based in Lalbazar. He and Rima had been pretending to be a married couple for staying in the rented house in Dariapara, said the RAB official.
A team from the elite police unit raided the flat after being tipped off about the criminal activities. “Rokon and Rima were caught while they tried to flee during the raid,” he said.
The two have been making promises to “destitute and attractive women and children” about finding them good jobs to lure them to the house. “But they’d hooked on to yaba and forced into prostitution. The victims would also be used for selling the methamphetamine pills”
The two detainees have been handed over to Kotwali Police Station, said Moniruzzaman. The children are in the station’s Victim Support Centre.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into illegal wealth
- UK to remain “constructively engaged” with new Bangladesh government: envoy
- Commonwealth hails Hasina’s SDG-tracker as ‘best practice’ for realising Agenda 2030
- Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Kibria murder: 14 years pass with no justice
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Bombs hurled at homes, businesses of AL leaders in Jashore
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- US scrambles to outrun China in new arms race