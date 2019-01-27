PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts

Hasina ordered the recruitment of new doctors and transfer of those unwilling to treat patients in district hospitals. She told the nurses to give up their jobs if they do not want to serve.

She also called for the increased supervision of the quality of education at private medical universities.

The prime minister's strict words came during a discussion with the health minister and other senior officials of the health ministry on Sunday.

“Our doctors always want to provide private health care,” she said. “In many countries around the world, those who are appointed to government positions are not allowed to work in the private sector. If you look at the NUH in Singapore they provide separate arrangements for private care at the hospital.”

The prime minister noted that such a service had been introduced at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

“We can also make similar arrangements in other district hospitals so that the doctors do not have to leave their facilities. A private practice facility or a separate wing could be arranged during the evenings or the holidays.”

Hasina said the quality of care and the doctors’ temperaments suffered because they were busy with their private practices after their government shifts had ended.

“Doctors who do not work will be replaced. They will be made OSDs. They are not required and new doctors can be recruited.”

“Regarding the nurses, I honour them. But they will have to serve the patients. If they fail, they will not have a job anymore. They can go to the many private hospitals as there is no shortage of jobs. There is no shortage of job seekers either and we’ll provide training to new candidates and appoint them,” said Hasina.