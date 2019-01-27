PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 05:18 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 05:19 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed government hospitals to launch 'special services' to ensure that its doctors do not work in private hospitals to treat patients.
Hasina ordered the recruitment of new doctors and transfer of those unwilling to treat patients in district hospitals. She told the nurses to give up their jobs if they do not want to serve.
She also called for the increased supervision of the quality of education at private medical universities.
The prime minister's strict words came during a discussion with the health minister and other senior officials of the health ministry on Sunday.
The prime minister noted that such a service had been introduced at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
“We can also make similar arrangements in other district hospitals so that the doctors do not have to leave their facilities. A private practice facility or a separate wing could be arranged during the evenings or the holidays.”
Hasina said the quality of care and the doctors’ temperaments suffered because they were busy with their private practices after their government shifts had ended.
“Doctors who do not work will be replaced. They will be made OSDs. They are not required and new doctors can be recruited.”
