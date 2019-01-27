Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister

Work on the setting up of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line has started, he said at a meeting between railway officials and journalists at the railway’s eastern headquarters in Chattogram on Sunday.

"After the setting up of the rail tracks from Cox’s Bazar’s Ghumdhum to Myanmar, there is a plan to link it with China, Malaysia and Thailand in the future," Islam said.

The government has approved a proposal on appointing a consultant for constructing the dual-gauge railway tracks from Chattogram’s Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum.

The approval for appointing ‘Development Design Consultant Dhaka’ involving over Tk 385 million came at a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.

The project is expected to be complete by 2022.

In 2010, the foundation stone was laid for the 128-kilometre rail tracks from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar via Ramu along the Myanmar border.

Once the Tk 180.34 billion railway project is implemented, Bandarban will be connected to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar through the rail lines.