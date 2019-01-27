Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 08:30 PM BdST
Railways Minister Nurul Islam has announced a plan to link China, Thailand and Malaysia to the rail track from Cox’s Bazar’s Ghumdhum to Myanmar after it has been set up.
Work on the setting up of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line has started, he said at a meeting between railway officials and journalists at the railway’s eastern headquarters in Chattogram on Sunday.
"After the setting up of the rail tracks from Cox’s Bazar’s Ghumdhum to Myanmar, there is a plan to link it with China, Malaysia and Thailand in the future," Islam said.
The government has approved a proposal on appointing a consultant for constructing the dual-gauge railway tracks from Chattogram’s Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum.
The approval for appointing ‘Development Design Consultant Dhaka’ involving over Tk 385 million came at a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.
The project is expected to be complete by 2022.
In 2010, the foundation stone was laid for the 128-kilometre rail tracks from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar via Ramu along the Myanmar border.
Once the Tk 180.34 billion railway project is implemented, Bandarban will be connected to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar through the rail lines.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Kibria murder: 14 years pass with no justice
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Bombs hurled at homes, businesses of AL leaders in Jashore
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Polls open at Gaibandha-3 seat
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Woman confesses to killing husband in Gazipur
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
- Canada PM fires China ambassador over Huawei comments