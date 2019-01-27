Mainul Hosein freed on bail three months after arrest over 'defamatory' TV remarks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 11:37 PM BdST
Mainul Hosein, a former adviser to the military-controlled caretaker government, has walked out of prison on bail nearly three months after his arrest over controversial comments on TV.
He was freed from jail authorities’ custody at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU on Sunday night, Jailor Mahbubur Rahman of Dhaka Central Jail told bdnews24.com.
Arrested in Dhaka on Oct 22, six days after he called journalist Masuda Bhatti a “woman of loose morals” in a TV talk-show, Mainul is accused of “defaming the women” in a number of cases at different parts of Bangladesh over the same incident.
A sponsor of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance formed ahead of the general election, Mainul also faced the wrath of the Awami League activists on the premises of a court in Rangpur when the authorities took him there for hearing in one of the cases on Nov 4.
He was undergoing treatment at the BSMMU under the watch of the prison officials following recent High Court orders.
