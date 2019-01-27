Kibria murder: 14 years pass with no justice

The families of the deceased, as well as those injured in the same incident, have expressed frustration over the delay in justice.

Kibria was killed in a grenade attack following a rally after the Eid congregation on Jan 27, 2005 at Boidder Bazar during the rule of a coalition government formed by the BNP and Jamat-e-Islami.

Kibria's nephew Shah Manzurul Huda, Awami League leader Abdur Rahim, Abul Hossain and Siddik Ali were killed in the attack and hundreds of Awami League leaders and activists were injured.

Abdul Majid Khan, organising secretary of the Habiganj district wing of the Awami League, filed two separate cases under the Penal Code and the Explosives Act.

The murder case is under the jurisdiction of the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal, while the Explosives Act case is being tried by the Habiganj Special Judges Court.

Of the 171 witnesses, 43 have testified as of now, said special public prosecutor Kishore Kumar in Habiganj Court. The next hearing date in the case is Feb 7.

"The accused in the case are named in other cases too, making it difficult to bring them to the court on the scheduled date. Therefore the trial is being delayed," he said.

THREE PHASE TRIAL

Munshi Atiqur Rahman, then ASP of CID, submitted the first charge sheet in the case on Mar 20, 2005.

Abdul Qayyum -- former vice president of the Habiganj district BNP and former chief of Zia Memorial and Research Council, former General Secretary of the district wing of Zia Memorial and Research Council Shahed Ali, bankers Ayat Ali and Kajal Mia, former Deputy Office Secretary of the district wing of Chhatra Dal Selim Ahmed, BNP activist Tajul Islam, Joinal Abedin Jalal, union BNP leaders Jamir Ali, Joynal Abedin Momin and Mohibur Rahman were accused in the charge sheet.

On May 3, 2006, the plaintiff Abdul Majid Khan raised an objection to the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal over the case, which the court rejected. He appealed to the High Court on May 14.

Following the appeal, the High Court issued a rule asking why further investigations would not be carried out in the case.

The government appealed against the rule on May 18, 2006, but the Appellate Division rejected the plea.

An extended investigation of the case began during emergency rule with CID Deputy Superintendent Rafiqul Islam in charge.

Islam submitted a charge sheet on Jun 20, 2011 adding 14 more suspects to the case.

These new suspects were former State Minister for Home Affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, Harkat-ul-Jihad leader Mufti Abdul Hannan, Lashkar-E-Tayiba member Abdul Majid Kashmiri, brother of former BNP state minister Abdus Salam Pintu’s brother Moulana Tajuddin, Mohiuddin Avi, Shahedul Alam Dilu, Syed Nayeem Ahmed Arif, Fazlul Alam Mizan, Mizanur Rahman Mithu, Mohammed Abdul Hi, Mohammed Ali, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Badrul Enayet alias Md Badrul and Badrul Alam Mizan.

Kibria's wife Asma Kibria again raised an objection on Jun 28, 2011.

The court ordered another re-investigation. Meherun Nessa Parul, assistant superintendent of police in the Sylhet Zone, submitted the third supplementary charge sheet on Nov 13, 2014 naming more 11 suspects.

The charge sheet named 35 suspects in total including Khaleda Zia's Political Secretary Harris Chowdhury, Syhet Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Habiganj Mayor Golam Kibria Gaus.

Three among the accused in the case, including Harkat-ul-Jihad leader Mufti Hannan, were hanged in connection with other cases.

MEMORIES AND TRAUMA

Many of those injured in the Boidder Bazar attack were left physically disabled and still suffer from trauma.

"I lost my will to live,” said Md Abu Zahir, president of district wing of the Awami League. “I somewhat recovered after getting treatment in India, but I still carry hundreds of splinters in my body. I have steel implanted in my leg. But the best part is still being alive."

"My life was saved by a slim chance. But the pain I bear is very difficult," said Advocate Abdul Ahad Farook, another victim.

"I am alive because of the help provided by our leader Sheikh Hasina or else I would have died long ago," said another victim Abdullah Sarder, organising secretary of the Upazila wing of Awami League.

Most of the injured are frustrated over the delay in finishing the trial but the plaintiff in the case, Advocate Abdul Majid, expressed his hope that the case would be settled during the present government’s tenure.