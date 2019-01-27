Former football star Kaiser Hamid gets bail in cases over business 'fraud'

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted Hamid bail on Tk 10,000 bond on Sunday, a week after his arrest.

The Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police arrested Hamid at Elephant Road on Jan 20.

The footballer had formed an organisation named New Way Multi-Purpose Cooperative and took money from a number of people for the organisation, CID officials said.

The company was closed around eight years ago and those who had invested money in it charged Kaiser in a number of cases, according to the officials.

Abu Sayeed, the lawyer for Hamid, argued in the hearing on the bail petition that there were no specific charges against his client and the former footballer had been framed.

Hamid is a co-accused with the company’s Chairman Sanjit Kumar Das, Treasurer Tariq-ul-Islam, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsuddoha Toufique, Joint Secretary Tazim Anwar, and executive members Monir Hossain, Ataur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Saiful Islam and Md Badal.

Monir is out on bail while the others are absconding, according to the case details.

Jalal Uddin, the plaintiff of one of the cases, alleged he had invested Tk 900,000 in the firm but did not get any money back.

Kaisar Hamid is known as one of the finest defenders Bangladesh has produced. He played for the Mohammadan Sporting Club.

His mother Rani Hamid is one of the greatest chess players of Bangladesh. His father former army officer Abdul Hamid was also a sport organiser.

After retiring from football in the early 90s, Kaiser made headlines by joining the Zaker Party. He also contested in parliamentary elections with the party’s ‘rose’ symbol.