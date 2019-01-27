Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
Nilphamari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 10:46 AM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a couple with their throats slit from a farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur.
According to Syedpur Police OC Shajahan Pasha, the murders occurred in Khatamdhupur Union’s Balapara around 2 am on Sunday.
A security guard at the house was also injured and has been admitted to Syedpur Hospital.
More to follow
