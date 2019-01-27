Home > Bangladesh

Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur

  Nilphamari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 10:46 AM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of a couple with their throats slit from a farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur.

According to Syedpur Police OC Shajahan Pasha, the murders occurred in Khatamdhupur Union’s Balapara around 2 am on Sunday.

A security guard at the house was also injured and has been admitted to Syedpur Hospital.

More to follow

