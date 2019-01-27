Bombs hurled at homes, businesses of AL leaders in Jashore

No injuries have been reported in the attacks that were launched at five locations early Sunday.

Leaders of the Juba League and the Chhatra League, affiliates of the ruling party, were also targeted.

A local Awami League leader of the town has accused the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami of carrying out the attacks.

But another Awami League leader said a leader of his own party is responsible for the attacks, but refused to name the politician.

The bombs were thrown at Jashore-3 MP Kazi Nabil’s house, district Awami League General Secretary Shaheen Chaklader’s hotel and the homes of two leaders from Juba League and Chhatra League between 1am and 2pm.

Police have collected bomb residues from the attack sites, said Jashore Additional Police Superintendent Ansar Uddin.

Zabeer International Hotel, owned by Chaklader, was targeted by assailants who were riding in private cars and on motorbikes around 1am, according to Mahmud Hasan Bipu, office secretary for Awami League’s district unit.

The homes of Jubo League Leader Touhidul Islam Chaklader Fontu, Chhatra League leader Rasel, transport workers leader Azizul Alam Mintu then came under attack.

“The BNP-Jamaat conspirators are trying to destabilise the country,” said Bipu.

But Mohith Nath, president of Awami League’s Upazila unit, disagreed. “Everyone knows that all the extortionists, arsonists and notorious murderers of this town are sheltered by one of our own leaders.”

Four bombs were hurled at Kazi Nabil’s home, of them four exploded. On Friday night, Jubo League leader Rajibul Alam’s home was also targeted with bombs.