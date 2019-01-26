Home > Bangladesh

Three members of a family die as boat capsizes on Buriganga River

  Keraniganj-Dohar-Nowabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 02:32 PM BdST

Three members of a family have died and a child has gone missing after a boat capsized on the Buriganga River in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj.  

The boat, carrying four people, sank on the river at upazila’s Tail Ghat area on Friday night, said Abdur Razzak, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Rozina Begum, 40, her husband Motiur Rahman Moti, 50 and Momtaz Begum, 50. Moti’s son is still missing, according to the police. 

“Four members of a family went missing after the boat was hit by a launch in the middle of the night,” said OC Razzak. 

A team of divers from the local fire service station recovered the bodies of Rozina and Momtaz soon after the incident. The body of Moti was found early on Saturday.

Rescue operations are still underway to find the missing boy, said Razzak.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina calls for national unity

No Rohingya return in sight: UN expert

Don’t rush Rohingyas to Bhashan Char: UN expert 

Trump congratulates Hasina

Last Gulshan attack suspect held: RAB

'Thank you': Hasina to people

Bangladesh consul general meets Ontario lieutenant governor

Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.