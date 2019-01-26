Three members of a family die as boat capsizes on Buriganga River

The boat, carrying four people, sank on the river at upazila’s Tail Ghat area on Friday night, said Abdur Razzak, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Rozina Begum, 40, her husband Motiur Rahman Moti, 50 and Momtaz Begum, 50. Moti’s son is still missing, according to the police.

“Four members of a family went missing after the boat was hit by a launch in the middle of the night,” said OC Razzak.

A team of divers from the local fire service station recovered the bodies of Rozina and Momtaz soon after the incident. The body of Moti was found early on Saturday.

Rescue operations are still underway to find the missing boy, said Razzak.