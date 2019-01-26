Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
Jhalakathi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2019 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 06:48 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bullet-ridden body of a suspect in a rape case with a note tied around his neck reading: “I am in this state because I raped a madrasa student”.
Police recovered the body around 2pm from a rice field in Boltala Village, said Kathalia Police Inspector Enamul Haque.
The man was identified as 28-year-old Sajal Jomaddar.
“The body had a bullet wound in the head,” Inspector Haque told bdnews24.com.
Sajal was accused of grabbing and raping a madrasa student on her way to her grandparent’s home in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria on Jan 12.
The girl’s father filed a case against Sajal and two others with Bhandaria Police Station over the incident. Bhandaria Police SI Tariqul said that the suspects had absconded after the case was filed.
Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Md Zobayedur Rahman is inspecting the Jhalakathi murder scene after the body was recovered.
