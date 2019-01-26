Home > Bangladesh

Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi

  Jhalakathi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2019 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 06:48 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bullet-ridden body of a suspect in a rape case with a note tied around his neck reading: “I am in this state because I raped a madrasa student”.

Police recovered the body around 2pm from a rice field in Boltala Village, said Kathalia Police Inspector Enamul Haque.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Sajal Jomaddar.

“The body had a bullet wound in the head,” Inspector Haque told bdnews24.com.

Sajal was accused of grabbing and raping a madrasa student on her way to her grandparent’s home in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria on Jan 12.

The girl’s father filed a case against Sajal and two others with Bhandaria Police Station over the incident. Bhandaria Police SI Tariqul said that the suspects had absconded after the case was filed.

Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Md Zobayedur Rahman is inspecting the Jhalakathi murder scene after the body was recovered.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jubo League worker killed in Kishoreganj

Three die in Dhaka boat capsize

Families get Tk 100,000 for Cumilla crash deaths

Drug suspect killed in Kushtia shootout

Hasina calls for national unity

No Rohingya return in sight: UN expert

Don’t rush Rohingyas to Bhashan Char: UN expert 

Trump congratulates Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.