Jubo league worker killed in attack in Kishoreganj

Yusuf Monir, 48, and his younger brother Yakub Sumon, 45, a councillor from ward no. 6 of the Kishoreganj municipality, came under attack in the Rathkhola area around 9 pm on Friday, said Md Ahsan Habib, inspector of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Over a hundred people with makeshift weapons attacked Monir on the Ishakha road at Rathkhola, locals said. His brother Yakub rushed to the spot to save him and was also attacked.

Later the locals rushed the two to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital. The doctors there referred them to Mymensingh Sadar Hospital, where Monir died around 10pm, according to the locals.

Police detained at least 10 people in connection with the incident and are working to identify the other attackers, Inspector Ahsan said.