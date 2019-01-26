Jubo league worker killed in attack in Kishoreganj
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2019 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 12:06 PM BdST
A Jubo League activist has been killed and his brother injured in an attack in Kishoreganj.
Yusuf Monir, 48, and his younger brother Yakub Sumon, 45, a councillor from ward no. 6 of the Kishoreganj municipality, came under attack in the Rathkhola area around 9 pm on Friday, said Md Ahsan Habib, inspector of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.
Over a hundred people with makeshift weapons attacked Monir on the Ishakha road at Rathkhola, locals said. His brother Yakub rushed to the spot to save him and was also attacked.
Later the locals rushed the two to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital. The doctors there referred them to Mymensingh Sadar Hospital, where Monir died around 10pm, according to the locals.
Police detained at least 10 people in connection with the incident and are working to identify the other attackers, Inspector Ahsan said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cumilla truck accident: Families of the dead to get Tk 100,000 each in compensation
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- No Rohingya return from Bangladesh in sight: UN expert
- Don’t rush to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char: UN expert Lee to Bangladesh
- Hasina calls for national unity to drive through difficult road for development
- RAB claims to have arrested last fugitive suspect in Gulshan attack
- Hasina thanks nation for Awam League’s election victory
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
- Road accidents caused 7,221 deaths in 2018: Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Organisation
Most Read
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Hasina calls for national unity to drive through difficult road for development
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- Bangladesh turning focus to cyber security, ICT state minister
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
- Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger
- RAB claims to have arrested last fugitive suspect in Gulshan attack
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs