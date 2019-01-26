Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia

The shootout took place at Ambagan in the Canalpara area of Molla Tegharia early on Saturday, said Monir Hossain, sub-inspector of Kushtia Model Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Habibur Rahman Huba, a resident of Aruapara in Kushtia town.

He was a top drug dealer of the town and named in several cases with Kushtia Model Police Station, according to the police.

Police conducted an operation in the Canalpara area based on a tip-off that a group of drug dealers were gathering there with arms and narcotics, Hossain said.

“The drug peddlers opened fire on police after the team reached the area. They fled after the police returned fire. Habibur was found wounded on the scene after the incident and rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

Police recovered 800 yaba pills, a shotgun, two bullets and a magazine of ammunition from the scene.