Cumilla truck accident: Families of the dead to get Tk 100,000 each in compensation

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2019 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 12:48 PM BdST

The families of the workers killed after a coal-bearing truck overturned in Cumilla’s Chauddagram will receive Tk 100,000 each in compensation.

The medical bills of the workers injured in the accident will also be paid in full.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian made the announcement at a ministry press conference on Saturday morning.

Thirteen people were killed after the truck overturned in Chauddagram on Friday. Two were admitted to hospital with injuries.

“The families of the dead will receive Tk 100,000 each and the injured will have their medical care paid for from the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment,” according to the ministry’s statement.

Five workers were injured in the accident, the ministry said.

The dead were from various villages in Nilphamari’s Joldhaka Union and worked as brick makers.

They were identified as Ranjit Chandra Roy, Tapan Chandra Roy, Md Selim, Biplob, Shankar Chandra Roy, Dipu Chandra Roy, Amit Chandra Roy, Mursalin, Md Masum, Monoranjan Chandra Roy, Mrinal Chandra Roy, Bikash Chandra Roy, and Kalek Chandra Roy.

