Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 08:32 PM BdST
Vice Admiral AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury has officially taken over the command of Bangladesh Navy.
Chowdhury formally took up the post from the outgoing Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed in a handover ceremony in the Navy Headquarters on Saturday, the ISPR said in a statement.
Aurangzeb had been serving as director general of Bangladesh Coastguard before his appointment as navy chief was announced on Jan 20. He will serve in the role for a term of one and a half years until July 25, 2020.
Aurangzeb, born on Sep 28, 1959, was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy in 1980, two years after he joined the force.
