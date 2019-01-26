Home > Bangladesh

Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief

Vice Admiral AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury has officially taken over the command of Bangladesh Navy.

Chowdhury formally took up the post from the outgoing Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed in a handover ceremony in the Navy Headquarters on Saturday, the ISPR said in a statement.

Aurangzeb had been serving as director general of Bangladesh Coastguard before his appointment as navy chief was announced on Jan 20. He will serve in the role for a term of one and a half years until July 25, 2020.

Aurangzeb, born on Sep 28, 1959, was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy in 1980, two years after he joined the force.

