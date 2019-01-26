Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief

Chowdhury formally took up the post from the outgoing Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed in a handover ceremony in the Navy Headquarters on Saturday, the ISPR said in a statement.

Aurangzeb had been serving as director general of Bangladesh Coastguard before his appointment as navy chief was announced on Jan 20. He will serve in the role for a term of one and a half years until July 25, 2020.

Aurangzeb, born on Sep 28, 1959, was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy in 1980, two years after he joined the force.