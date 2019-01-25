Home > Bangladesh

Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2019 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 07:09 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her resounding victory in parliamentary elections.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told bdnews24.com that Trump sent a letter with the felicitatory message.

Earlier, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino in a statement said the US “commends” the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted in elections as well as the decision of all major opposition political parties to participate, a “positive development” after the boycotted election of 2014.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina calls for national unity

Trump congratulates Hasina

Last Gulshan attack suspect held: RAB

'Thank you': Hasina to people

Bangladesh consul general meets Ontario lieutenant governor

Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa

Truck crushes 13 brickfield workers to death

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends the Awami League’s celebration of its landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary elections at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. Photo: PID

Hasina to address nation Friday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.