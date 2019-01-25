Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2019 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 07:09 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her resounding victory in parliamentary elections.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told bdnews24.com that Trump sent a letter with the felicitatory message.
Earlier, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino in a statement said the US “commends” the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted in elections as well as the decision of all major opposition political parties to participate, a “positive development” after the boycotted election of 2014.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
- Road accidents caused 7,221 deaths in 2018: Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Organisation
- Bangladesh consul general meets Ontario lieutenant governor
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
- Bangladesh anti-graft agency to freeze, attach assets during investigations
- WFP’s Princess Sarah Zeid suggests ‘multi-track diplomacy’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- Bangladesh president, PM greet Indian counterparts on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Hasina to address nation Friday as her fourth term starts
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election