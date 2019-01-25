Hasina thanks nation for Awam League’s election victory

“I am grateful to those who have confirmed our victory by voting boat. I am also thanking those, who have not voted us, for taking part in the polls,” she said in a televised speech on Friday.

Her address to the nation, the first after she took charge for the fourth term, was broadcast on TV and radio.

Hasina took oath of office for an unprecedented fourth term on Jan 7 after the Awami League won the elections with an absolute majority in parliament.

She was elected prime minister for the first time in 1996 and returned to power in 2008.

In her address, the prime minister also thanked the Awami League leaders, activists and supporters for their work and cooperation to ensure the election victory.

She expressed gratitude to the Election Commission, members of the law-enforcing agencies and armed forces for their efforts towards fair elections.

She remembered the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders, and the people martyred or tortured in the 1971 Liberation War.