Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 05:08 PM BdST
A 15-year-old girl has been hospitalised after allegedly being raped by two men in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara.
Her father has accused Parimal Mallik, 22, and Kalu Mallik, 19, of raping his daughter. The men are villagers from Pirarbari, where the incident reportedly took place on Thursday night.
Parimal had been calling her disguised as someone else, said the teenager admitted at Gopalganj General Hospital. “Parimal and his accomplice did this to me because I refused to be in a relationship with him,” she said.
The girl sings hymns as part a troupe based in Khulna, said her father. Two days ago, she returned to Pirarbari on vacation and had been helping her father run his shop at the village market during the evenings.
On Thursday night, the girl was headed home around 9:00pm when the two men gagged her and forced her to go with them near a pond, said her father.
While the men raped the girl covertly made a call to her family using her phone. When the men found out, they took away her phone and beat her until she fell unconscious.
She was rescued by family members, but by then the men had fled, said her father.
“My daughter was raped by Parimal and Kalu. I demand that they be punished,” said her mother.
The teenager was given a preliminary check-up after she was brought to hospital on Thursday night, said Gopalganj General Hospital Assistant Director Dr Asit Kumar Mallik.
The doctor said they were waiting for the reports.
Kotalipara Police OC Mohammad Kamrul Faruk said he did not know anything about the incident, but was ready to take measures if the family files a complaint.
