Bangladesh president, PM greet Indian counterparts on Republic Day
Published: 25 Jan 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 12:38 AM BdST
The president and the prime minister have greeted their Indian counterparts on the Republic Day which will be celebrated on Saturday.
“Our heightened engagement has opened newer avenues of multi-sectoral cooperation and mutually benefiting people to people contacts,” he said, hoping the partnership will continue to grow contributing towards a prosperous South Asia.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina felicitated Narendra Modi in a message.
“Bangladesh and India enjoy excellent bilateral relations not only as closest neighbours but also through sharing a common aspiration for achieving mutual benefits for the people of both countries.”
“Common historic, cultural and civilization roots have resulted in deepening engagements between Bangladesh and India over the years, taking forward our countries towards greater prosperity and development,” she said.
The Republic Day is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on Jan 26, 1950 replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India.
