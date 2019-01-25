Bangladesh anti-graft agency to freeze, attach assets during investigations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2019 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 02:35 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to freeze or attach assets in the initial stages of investigations into complaints.
It made the decision in a meeting of the newly formed unit on managing properties achieved through criminal activities at the commission’s Dhaka headquarters on Thursday.
Until now, the ACC had moved to freeze or attach movable and immovable assets of people accused in corruption cases only following court orders.
“From now on, the ACC will bring illegally amassed wealth under its control during investigations. People riddled with corruption charges will not be allowed to consume the assets anymore,” ACC Director General Munir Chowdhury told the media.
ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said it would consult the Cabinet Division, finance ministry, law ministry and law-enforcing agencies on whether guidelines can be made to manage frozen or attached assets.
He said accountability of those in charge of such assets will also be ensured.
