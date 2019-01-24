UN special rapporteur on Rohingya to visit Bhashan Char island
Published: 24 Jan 2019 02:44 AM BdST
The visiting UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, will visit the Bangladesh island of Bhashan Char on Thursday.
The government has been developing the island with a plan to relocate some of the over 1.1 million Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh fleeing “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar.
Lee, who is currently conducting an official visit, incorporated the visit to the island with the approval of the government, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.
She will meet the press on Friday before her departure.
Lee, a South Korean, was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014 as the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.
She is independent from any government or organisation and serves in her individual capacity.
