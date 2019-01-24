Sailor missing as two vessels sink near Bhashan Char in the Bay
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 06:49 PM BdST
A sailor has gone missing after two vessels sank near Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.
The lighter vessels were carrying goods from Chittagong Port to Narayanganj, said Mohammad Selim, deputy director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).
The missing sailor was working on the ‘Khaja Baba Faridpuri’, which was laden with 1,700 metric tonnes of wheat, he told bdnews24.com. The other vessel that sank was called ‘N Islam’.
“The Khaja Baba started to sink in the waters one-nautical mile east off Bhashan Char. One member of its 13-strong crew remains unaccounted for,” said Selim.
Vessels are instructed to cross Bhashan Char during high tide, spending at least three hours for safe navigation. “But there was low tide when Khaja Baba Faridpuri was crossing the area, which caused it to sink.”
‘N Islam’ sank when its hull cracked from crashing into another vessel near Bhashan Char, said the BIWTA official.
“The crew on N Islam said its hull cracked after colliding with a vessel named City-19. The lighter vessel was taking a corn shipment to Narayanganj.”
“When the vessel began to take in water, the captain took it closer to the river island. At one point, only its top parts could be seen above water. The crew members from N Islam are all safe.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two lighter vessels sink near Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- PM Hasina urges cooperation among neighbours for disaster risk reduction
- Police file charges accusing two of murder, attempted rape of two children in Demra
- Nurses, workers square off at Bangabandhu Medical University
- Authorities not sure if main suspect in 1988 Laldighi killing is alive or dead
- RAB, police shoot dead three 'suspects' in night raids at Cox’s Bazar
- Habiganj woman ‘choked to death’ by family members: police
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
Most Read
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
- Hasina on Foreign Policy list of 100 top Global Thinkers of the decade
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour